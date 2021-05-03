First official images of The Eternals from Marvel Studios

At last we can see an official image of Los Eternos, one of the Marvel Studios installments that they are most secretly carrying.

The Eternals It will be a different movie than what we are used to in Marvel studios, since it will span thousands of years because its characters are immortal. So we will see them both at the dawn of civilization and in the present. But the most curious thing is that we had not yet seen any official image. Since everything was leaks and although it is not a trailer for the movie, they have made a video with everything that will come and we have seen these characters who look spectacular.

In the video that we leave you below we have also been able to see images of Black widow Y Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, but of these films we already had images, so what has impacted the most is being able to see The Eternals.

What do you think of everything that Marvel Studios brings in the coming years? Leave us your comments below.

What will the movie be about?

Directed by Chloé zhao who just won the Oscar for Nomadland, the movie The Eternals has a spectacular cast headed by Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek like Ajak, Richard Madden like Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Gemma Chan like Sersi, Brian Tyree Henry like Phastos, Don lee like Gilgamesh, Lauren Ridloff like Makkari, Lia mchugh as Sprite, Barry keoghan like Druig and Kit harington as Dane Whitman / Black Knight.

History will introduce us to The Eternals, an alien race linked to The Celestials, they came to Earth long ago to protect it from The deviantsThanks to their powers and longevity, ancient civilizations considered them gods. But they have remained hidden until now, although after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) must meet again.

Now that they have shown the first images of The EternalsHopefully it won’t take long for the first trailer to be released. While we wait we can see all the movies and series of Marvel studios on the Disney + streaming platform.