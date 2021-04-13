First official image of the cast!

Share

The famous cartoon The Powerpuff Girls will have its live-action version and they finally shared the first official image of its three protagonists.

The famous cartoon The Powerpuff Girls, which we all know and have seen on Cartoon Network, will have a real version that will show us grown girls. The new series, which can be seen through The CW, began production in August and just a month ago it announced its cast. And after the first photographs that reached us of the protagonists from the filming set, Variety released the first official image of them wearing the colors that define each one.

This version will be different from the drawings.

The main trio is made up of Dove Cameron as Bubble, Chloe Bennet as Petal and Yana Perrault as Cactus. In this version of The Powerpuff Girls, it will not be all as we remember it. The fiction will show us the protagonists in their 20s facing the disappointment and resentment they suffer for having dedicated their entire childhood to the fight against crime. In this way, we are going to see our protagonists 15 years later, who will soon have to choose if they finally agree to meet again when the world needs them again.

A new cast

Together with the new protagonists of The Powerpuff Girls, we are going to meet the rest of the mythical characters of the original series, such as the father and creator of the girls. That said, we meet Professor Utonium, played by Donald Faison. The cast is completed by Nicholas Podany as the villain Mojo Jojo and Robyn Lively as Miss Belo. The relief of the original creator of the series, Craig McCracken, is now taken over by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, who will write this new story that will be directed by Maggie Kiley, and hopes to surprise fans of the cartoon.

