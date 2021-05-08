first official image of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise)

Mission Impossible 7 it was one of many films whose initial release was scheduled for 2021. However, the pandemic got in the way of Paramount and ruined its schedule, just as it did with other companies. Although the seventh installment will wait until May 27, 2022, the producer released the first official image to start generating excitement.

Through the British magazine Empire, Paramount Pictures offered us the First look at Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) in Mission Impossible 7. The protagonist is “on board” a train. Although, true to its style, it is not inside the transport like any normal passenger, but outside the first car. So we can already imagine what will happen in that part of the movie.

The challenges of filming Mission Impossible 7 in the midst of a pandemic

The aforementioned medium also interviewed Tom Cruise to learn more details about what it’s like to shoot a movie like Mission Impossible 7 in the middle of a pandemic. First, the actor acknowledges that the financial concerns of his staff led him to make the decision to return to work. Yes indeed, attending all sanitary measures. And it is that the members of the production could not enter money while the filming did not begin.

«I have produced between 30 and 40 films. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands of jobs. All my friends in the industry, the people in distribution and my team said, ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my home. ‘ So I told the studio and the industry: ‘We will be back. Let’s get everyone back to work. Let’s start rolling in the summer [2020]. And we’re going to find out how to do it safely. ‘ Tom cruise

Obviously, the production of Mission Impossible 7 followed social distancing, wearing a mask and resorting to “bubbles” to isolate themselves from the outside world. In addition, a personal machinist was assigned for each pair of actors, among other measures that made it easier to go into quarantine if someone tested positive. One of the biggest challenges was convincing places like Abu Dhabi, Norway and Italy to allow them to film., so they had to come up with a plan to ensure safety in those locations.

At least for the moment, filming Mission Impossible 7 goes smoothly. Except for that situation in which some members did not respect social distancing and Tom Cruise charged at them in an angry way.

