First official image of Batwing in the Batwoman series

In the DC comics universe, Luke Fox is the hero known as Batwing. However, the television series “Batwoman” on The CW network introduced Luke to the skin of actor Camrus Johnson as a partner with Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and, later in the second season, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). Now, Luke is finally ready to become Batwing in the Arrowverse.

The CW has published the first two images of Johnson in the Batwing suit. Maya Mani designed the Batwing suit, which, as we can see, remains quite faithful to its counterpart from the comics.

I wanted the Batwing suit to represent the bond between father and son, to show the love and respect that Lucius Fox had for his son, Luke, ”explains designer Maya Mani. It was conceived in the realm of a child’s imagination; the costume is a bit fantastic and is based on a little boy’s dream whim, with booster rockets and hidden parts popping out! The Batwing suit represents the combined talents of a strong team that came together and overcame the many challenges of encompassing lights, moving parts and the need for forward mobility, bringing this character to life. “

It’s honestly hard to explain how much it means to me to put on the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero, ”adds actor Camrus Johnson. The main reason I wanted to be on ‘Batwoman’ was for this opportunity: to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It’s hard not to smile when I see myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I will continue to smile in every fight scene, every amazing stunt, and every Gotham night that Batwing is finally on the ground.

According to The CW, Batwing will be Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) counterpart in fighting crime as they work to clean up the mess created in the season two finale. But before Luke Fox can fully embrace the impressive and powerful nature of his supersuit, he must first overcome his own personal demons.

Although it’s unclear when we’ll first see the Batwing suit in action, the season two finale of Batwoman will air on June 27, so we shouldn’t have to wait long to see it. The series has also received the green light for a third season, in which we will presumably see a lot of this new Gotham hero.

Technically, Batwing was first introduced to the DC Universe in Grant Morrison’s and Chris Burnham’s Batman, Incorporated comic in 2011, though Luke Fox’s iteration of the character didn’t arrive until 2013, in the pages of his self-titled New 52 comic. Since then, Batwing has had a major role in the weekly Bat-series, Batman Eternal, as well as in James Tynion’s run in Detective Comics. He made his animated debut in the DC Universe film, “Batman: Bad Blood,” and can be found in the newly released Batman: Urban Legends # 4 comic short written by none other than Johnson. In addition to incorporating advanced technology into his suit that allows him to fly, Batwing is also an unrivaled martial arts master, capable of taking on the best of the Bat-family.

