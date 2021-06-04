First official Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness art

Unexpectedly comes what we could consider as the first promotional art for the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. That is, the first official look at the second Marvel movie of Doctor Strange.

This art comes as part of the gifts that would have been given as gifts to the members of the film’s team. This allows us what would be the first glimpses of Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Wong and Strange himself. An art that replicates the style of a comic.

At the top we have Scarlet Witch wearing an outfit similar to the one we saw at the end of the “WandaVision” series. Right below we have Wong (note that he has hair) and with an outfit somewhat different from the one seen in the movie. At his side we would have the first look at the young America Chavez, who will be interpreted by Xochitl Gomez. Finally, at the bottom is Stephen, although with a suit very close to the one we have already seen in the UCM. Let’s remember that there was a rumor that said that they were going to change it to make it more comic.

It should be noted that although it is official, it is a prior art, and therefore, we cannot take this as something definitive.

