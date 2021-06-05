First official Doctor Strange 2 art reveals great details

A concept image shared the new costumes for the main characters from the Doctor Strange sequel. Wanda Maximoff and América Chávez will be part of history.

Doctor Strange 2: In the Multiverse of Darkness It is close to starting its production, but before that happens, great details related to it have already been advanced. The next big movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have endless news.

One of the things that most impacts this film is that it will introduce new characters to the UCM. This is the case of America Chávez, who assumes the identity of Miss America, that is, a female version of the Captain America. This heroine will be played by Xochitl Gomez, a young actress of Mexican descent.

Xochitl Gomez joins Marvel Studios artist roster

In addition, many of the fans are looking forward to this film, since it will be seen again Wanda. The mutant will assume great importance after the events that occurred in Wandavision. The Darkhold, the existence of two great sorcerers and the opening of new realities will be some of the characteristics that involve Maximoff.

Likewise, another of the great returns that will be witnessed in the feature film is that of Sam raimi, who will lead the project. The director was the director of Spider-Man (2002) and came to replace Scott derrickson.

Thus, the new commander of the film set had the challenge of rewriting “from scratch” said title, which had already been started by his predecessor.

The director will be accompanied by the scriptwriter Michael waldron, who was in charge of the writing of the series of Loki. The writer admitted that after his work with the product of Disney + he wanted to continue in ‘La Casa de las Ideas’.

“I knew I wanted to stay in the family. I felt that Loki was in a great place and was eager to see what the next challenge would be, “he acknowledged.

With all these things on the table, The Multiverse of Madness launched a new official concept art from the studio, in this the new aspects of the Scarlet Witch, the Supreme Sorcerer and Miss America. The iconic character from the first installment, Wong, also appears in the sketch.

The launch will arrive next year in the month of March.

Picture: Internet