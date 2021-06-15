First offer on the new iMac (2021): Amazon has it and the discount is 100 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Just a few weeks ago, the new iMac went on sale, much more colorful than ever and with a new Apple M1 processor. Amazon has already lowered it in price.

Apple has renewed in just one year almost all its products, especially the computers, which have been upgraded to the company’s new processor, the M1 with ARM architecture, more efficient than previous models.

One of the products that have been renewed are the iMac, which come with a new chip and a color palette more varied than ever. Of course, as usual there are two problems: its price is high and the stock is very limited. Luckily, the outlook is starting to clear in stores like Amazon, which by surprise has just activated the first offer on the new iMac (2021) with M1.

This All in One type computer is lowered into two versions: the 256GB in pink drops to € 1,579 (-90 €) and the 512GB in silver drops to € 1,799 (-100 €).

Apple’s best all-in-one with a 24-inch 4.5K screen, 8-core Apple M1 processor, SSD and with a thickness less than the original iPad.

It’s a modest discount, yes, but if you’re impatient to unveil the most innovative iMac in recent years, now is the time to get it. In particular, The pink one is the one that arrives faster, since there is stock and the delivery is fixed for about 48 working hours after purchase if you have Amazon Prime.

Better design and more power than ever

There are many reasons why the 24 “iMac from 2021 is worth it, although the main one is undoubtedly its M1 processor, based on ARM. This architecture is the one that has been used regularly in mobile devices.

Now it is also used on PCs and iPads, something made possible thanks to the development work of Apple, which has adapted its operating systems and applications to this more efficient architecture. Computers using the M1 use less power (and that’s good for laptops and tablets) and they don’t lose power.

Also, it should be noted that the redesign of the iMac is not limited to color. It is also much thinner than the previous model.

