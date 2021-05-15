First offer on Apple AirTags: several stores reduce them to 32 euros per unit | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

AirTags are one of Apple’s major launches in recent years. They have an affordable price of 35 euros, although now they are even cheaper thanks to the first offer.

All or almost all Apple fans have a goal in mind for the coming months: the AirTag, one of the brand’s most recent creations and also one of the cheapest, at least in absolute terms, since its price launch is just 35 euros.

It is the official, although by surprise the first offers have begun to arrive in the AirTags of stores in Spain, such as Amazon (which sells them for 32 euros already) or Media Markt, which also sells them cheaper.

Apple tracking device that allows you to locate your objects through the Find app on your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth. If you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, use ultra-wideband technology to locate with centimeter precision.

It is a modest reduction, of course, but significant because it comes just a few days after they go on sale. Due to the high demand, yes, you may have to wait a few weeks to receive them, and is that even Apple is having trouble distributing all that it has sold at this point.

In the case of Amazon, as they exceed 29 euros, shipping is totally free whether you have Amazon Prime or not. At Media Markt you can also choose free store pickup if you prefer.

Perfect for all kinds of objects

The functionality of the AirTag is quite clear: locate lost objects with your iPhone, something useful to find your mobile, your wallet or anything that you usually lose more or less regularly.

It does not need a mobile network and it tells you how far away or in which direction it is, also with an audible alert to locate it much more easily if you have it close enough.

It connects via Bluetooth to other Apple devices and from there it sends a signal to the cloud so that you can locate your Airtag anywhere in the world, even if (as we have already mentioned) it does not have access to mobile data as such.

It works quite similar to that of some alternatives that are already on the market, ideal for Android mobile users.

