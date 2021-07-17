First night of boxing after the pandemic at the Frontón de Riazor in La Coruña

Press release

Today, Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m. at the Frontón de Riazor, the first evening of boxing and post-covid-19 savage will take place, with the help of the City Council it has been possible to make a luxury poster for this great occasion, in which fighters from several countries will participate: Romania, Russia, Kuwait and Belgium. Tickets are already on sale at the Fight Factory gym in A Coruña at the price of € 20 chair and € 15 seat. The capacity is limited.

A total of eleven matches will be held. Between the Balearic Boxing Team vs. Galician boxing team and some exciting Savate matches between the Galician team and the Belgian team.

The organization is run by the Galician Boxing Federation. Various personalities will attend the evening, the attendance of the deputy of sector 3 of Bucharest Marius Vasile is confirmed, the communication director of the Middle East Fares Mohammad, the promoter of sports events in Saudi Arabia Ali Alkhalaf and the representative of the WBC in Kuwait Mishal .

This evening will serve to bring closer ties and unite the city of A Coruña with the city of Kuwait, and in the not too distant future organize major events in both cities.

The evening can also be followed by PPV on the FITE TV website.