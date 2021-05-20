First National Market Values: Menossi and Fernández share the lead

5 of the Top 10 belong to Tigre

Transfermarkt has revised the market value of the 948 Argentine First National players and has seen an increase both in the accumulated market value of all the players in the league and in the average value per player, which is now 8 thousand euros higher than it used to be prior to this update.

Change in market values

Lucas Menossi and Brian Fernández are the most valuable players in the First National

Lucas Menossi returned to Tigre, a club where he showed his best version, after a bad time at San Lorenzo. With 84% of the minutes played, the steering wheel is undisputed in one of the animators of the First National but its market value fell 900 thousand euros for different reasons: the impact of COVID on football, its low performance during the past year , being now in a lower division and mainly due to the fact that its market value was not consistent with the rest of the division, so it had to be adjusted to it.

Brian Fernández’s situation is very similar to that of Menossi since it was devalued, in his case 500 thousand euros, for the same reasons. The forward came to Ferro in search of directing his career after some personal problems that took him away from the fields and, with 4 goals in 6 games played, he seems to be on the right track.

With a market value of 1.5 million euros, they are the most valuable players in the Primera Nacional. It should be remembered that, together with Manuel Roffo, they are the only players who were part of the update of the market values ​​of the Professional League Cup held in February and in the First National Cup, precisely because of the aforementioned.

5 of the 10 most valuable players in the First National are from Tigre

The aforementioned Menossi is joined by Pablo Magnin with a market value of 800 thousand euros, Francisco Metilli with 650 thousand euros, Felipe Zenobio and Manuel Roffo with 600 thousand euros.

Magnin is having an incredible performance in this 2021 and in case it maintains its regularity we will surely see a big increase in the next update. At 31 years old and taking into account that the values ​​decreased due to COVID, its revaluation in 200 thousand euros is remarkable, but it has more than deserved it. Magnin is probably the best player so far in the 2021 First National with his average goal goal converted every 60 minutes of play added to his effort and commitment to the team. If we analyze his 2021, he has 12 goals in 16 games played.

Metilli came on loan from Argentinos Juniors but its market value has not been updated as it was part of the revision of the Professional League Cup. It is not the case of Roffo, who despite having been part of said update, if he was revised and is in fact the most undervalued player in the First National.

The fifth most valuable player is probably the great revelation of the year in the Argentine second division. At the age of 20, Felipe Zenobio registers 7 unbeaten fences in 9 matches played by the Primera Nacional and provides Tigre with security at every opportunity he has, relegating a promise like Roffo to the substitute bench. With 600 thousand euros in its first valuation by Transfermarkt, Zenobio is the player that increased the most value.

Valentín Depietri, Damián Arce, Agustín Allione and Agustín Aleo complete the Top 10

The young creative midfielder from Santamarina de Tandil is one of the great ‘jewels’ of the Argentine second division and we will probably see him in the first division in a short time. At 20, he showed a very high level during the play-offs for promotion, contributing 3 goals and 2 assists in 7 games. Its market value increased 125 thousand euros and reached its maximum, 575 thousand euros.

Like Depietri, Damián Arce from Instituto had a great performance in search of promotion by scoring 3 goals in 5 games, a large number considering that he is not a forward. Likewise, it was devalued by 150 thousand euros since, among other reasons, it played only 54% of the Institute minutes in the First National, little taking into account that it is among the most valuable players in the league.

Agustín Allione, a midfielder from Vélez Sarsfield, is valued at 550 thousand euros. After 6 months without a team after leaving Palmeiras, Allione agreed with Temperley and her performance is being better than would have been expected for a player who has not competed or trained in a club for so long. Far from the 3 million euros that she was worth in 2014, Allione seeks to reach her best level if her physique allows it.

The tenth most valuable player in the First National is Agustín Aleo, Ferro’s left back who arrived free from Godoy Cruz in February, which was not part of this review since his value was updated with those of the first division.

The COVID pandemic had a strong impact on soccer, but many young people could also be seen to excel in the Argentine second division and to a large extent, thanks to them, we saw the accumulated market value of all the players in the league grow in more than 7 million euros.

