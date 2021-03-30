First mouse radiology atlas for human disease models published

Researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and the MRC Harwell Institute have developed the new mouse radiology atlas, within the framework of International Mouse Phenotyping Consortium (IMPC) and as part of the European PATHBIO project led by the professor of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Jesus Ruberte.

The new atlas provides an in-depth guide to analyzing the mouse skeleton, which is used as a model for the study of human disease

The research centers that are members of the IMPC consortium and other similar research institutions produce images of X-rays the mouse in bulk. Currently, about 250,000 radiographic images have already been generated. Each image needs to be analyzed by the researchers in order to properly diagnose the phenotype of the mice.

The new atlas provides a guide in deep to analyze the skeleton of the mouse, which is used as a model for the study of human diseases. It is a very important resource for both novice researchers in the field of phenotyping and for experienced researchers seeking to improve their abilities to observe and identify bone abnormalities in mice.

The atlas includes 152 X-ray images, 16 original drawings and 590 anatomical landmarks. It also explores significant bone differences between males and females. X-ray images have been performed following standardized IMPC phenotyping protocols in 14 week old C57BL / 6N mice.

The main objective of the European PATHBIO (Precision Pathobiology for Disease Models) project, led by Ruberte, on mouse models for human diseases is to implement an integrated European approach to improve education and training of researchers using mouse models, identifying new technologies and new fields of knowledge.

PATHBIO project

PATHBIO is the first European Erasmus + Knowledge Alliances project led by the UAB. It is coordinated by Jesús Ruberte, professor from the Department of Animal Health and Anatomy of the UAB.

The PATHBIO consortium is made up of a total of 23 members, including leading European universities (Cambridge, Sheffield, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Naples), European centers of excellence in mouse research (Helmholtz Zentrum, Medical Reserach Center, Institut Clinique de la Souris, Institute of Molecular Genetics), companies dedicated to the production of mouse models for human diseases (The Jackson Laboratory, Toronto Center for Phenogenomics, Charles River Laboratories), as well as non-European members of a global scope (Instituto Pasteur Montevideo, Australian Phenotyping Network , Korean Mouse Phenotyping Center, etc.).

