First Mexican boxer in the history of the Olympic Games

The Mexican Boxing Federation announced that it received the official notification confirming the first Olympic place in this sport for our country in Tokyo 2020.

The place was awarded in the women’s 60 kg category for Esmeralda Falcón Reyes, who will become the first woman to represent Mexican boxing in the Olympic Games. The “Pantera”, originally from Mexico City, won the gold medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games and at the Barranquilla 2018 Central American and Caribbean Sports Games.

The Mexican Boxing Federation is waiting for the confirmation of more places, since after the qualifying tournament was canceled, the places are being assigned through a special ranking.