MEXICO – Héctor Suárez, the first Mexican actor and comedian, died at the age of 81, at his home in the state of Morelos, according to his son, also actor Héctor Suárez Gomís, on Tuesday through his social media accounts.

Suárez Gomís published at 8:00 a.m., local time, a message in which the family asks for respect and time from the media and the general public in order to process the grief they are experiencing.

Later it was learned through the actor’s brother, Gustavo Murillo Hernández, that the first actor died of a cardiorespiratory arrest at 7.20 a.m. local time.

“For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving,” the letter says.

According to Gustavo Murillo Hernández, brother of the first actor who accompanied him in his convalescence from vegija cancer that afflicted him in the last four years, in recent days Héctor Suárez was well and stable, in a good mood, and he confirmed this in these days when they were preparing the new program of the histrion.

Last night, Murillo Hernández related, the family said goodbye like every day. However, this morning, they realized that the first actor and director, who was preparing a new show, had passed away in his sleep.

The actor is survived by his wife Zara Calderón; his sons Héctor Suárez Gomís, Julieta Suárez Gomís, Rodrigo Suárez Calderón and Isabella Suárez Calderón, and their grandchildren Paula Suárez Gomís, Ximena Suárez Palacio and Pablo Suárez Quiroz.

View this post on Instagram My sister, Pablo, my dad and I. ¿Quéééééééééé? Oh shit … Well, isn’t it normal to bring 45 years to your younger sister? No? Good, but what does happen in almost all families is that the father takes 73 years to his youngest daughter, right? Neither? Oooooohhh what the fuck! So how is the exemplary family “model”? I always thought that an exemplary family is one in which everyone loves, accepts, respects, helps each other, is honored, protects themselves, laughs, embraces, gets angry and then apologizes. In my family there have been lawsuits, distancing, but always, really always; the great love we have for each other has prevailed, and the person responsible for ensuring that we all know how to love and that we know how to respect the individuality of each one; He is my dad … I know that much of our life has been a little public and I know that makes many people believe that they know EVERYTHING about our private lives and no, it will never be like that. A few years ago I decided to open a large part of my private life to social networks and in them I have introduced my children, my father, my mother, my brothers and without any “shame” I have let them know my emotions, my feelings and my somewhat “different” way of thinking. Some will agree, others will not and I love reading different ways of thinking. When someone tries to play smart I confront him until he decides to walk away or block me. One of my main characteristics is to say things as they are and this will always be so. That is why, today I really want to say that I am fascinated by my family as it is and I deeply admire and love that 81-year-old warrior whom I have called for almost 52 years: Dad! Thanks daddy for this crazy family we have. I LOVE YOU! A post shared by Héctor Suárez Gomís (@pelongomis) on May 30, 2020 at 10:46 pm PDT

In addition to participating in numerous television shows, plays, movies, Héctor Suárez was part of the artistic cast of Telemundo, where he led one of the main roles in the melodrama Tierra de pasiones, alongside Gaby Spanic, Saúl Lisazo and Catherine Siachoque , among others.

Héctor Suárez gave life to endearing characters who were the voices of victims of social injustice, corruption and bureaucracy in Mexico, such as “El No Hay”, “El Mil Usos”, “El Flanagan”, “Doña Zoyla”, among others, which he unveiled on the iconic 80s television show “What’s Happening to Us?

The great teacher Héctor Suárez has died. Pioneer, compass, crying and tickle artist.

Actorazo.

Three curtains with closed ovation, for you.

Héctor Suárez’s professional career emerged in the 1960s, when under the direction of the first actor and teacher Carlos Ancira, he collaborated in the so-called thesis theater, along with personalities such as Alejandro Jodorowsky, Alfonso Aráu, Susana Alexander and Héctor Bonilla.

He then took pantomime classes with the French mime Marcel Marceau and participated in Mexican cinema with iconic films such as National Mechanics, Lagunilla mi barrio, Picardy Mexicana and El Mil Usos.

At 81 years old, the first actor opened a TikTok account, which was very successful and his videos added thousands of views.

