First match ball for Huesca

04/02/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

EFE

Levante receives Huesca this Friday in the Ciutat de València in a key match for the visitors, since the last ten days of the League start in the last place and with the obligation to start their comeback to avoid relegation to the Second Division.

With very remote options of qualifying to play next season in European competition, Levante aspires in this final stretch to be as high as possible and not get carried away, since it is virtually saved.

Coach Paco Lopez has the casualties due to injury of Nikola Vukcevic and Jorge Miramon and José Campaña and Gonzalo melero they are not ready yet. In addition, the international Dani gomez and Enis Bardhi they should train with the team this afternoon after playing with their national teams.

The Valencian coach could recover for this match Sergio Postigo and Nemanja Radoja, after several weeks out of the call due to muscular injuries, already Ruben Rochina, who missed the game against Real Betis due to some inconvenience.

Without Miramon, the options for the right side go through Coke or Are, while Duarte He would already be recovered from his back discomfort and would form in the axis of the rear next to Ruben Vezor.

Although Paco Lopez would have in the call with Radoja unlikely to start, so Malsa part with an advantage to be in the starting eleven together with Rochina or Bardhi, who would only have trained once with his teammates after playing three games with Macedonia.

Paco Lopez could take advantage of the scoring inertia of Dani gomez, who scored two goals with Spain under 21, and placed him next to Roger in attack and that Morales occupies the left wing in the center of the field.

The Huesca, with the absences of the forward Javier Ontiveros, injured in a shoulder in a training, and of Gaston silva, two long-term casualties, will seek to surprise in Valencia because adding the three points would suppose the necessary fuel to continue thinking about reaching the final days with options for salvation.

Jose Rojo “Pacheta“, coach of the Alto Aragonese team, has not changed his discourse since he arrived at Huesca and continues to believe and bet both on the game system that he implements in all the matches and on the same players in practically all the line-ups and changes during the encounters.

Therefore, for the match against the Levantine team, it does not seem that there will be changes compared to the last game that played at home against Osasuna and that ended with a frustrating draw for Huesca since it is worth nothing more than three in three, so this Friday he will want to recover the two points lost against the Pamplona team.

Everything points to what Andres Fernandez will continue under the sticks and the defense could return to be the same as against Osasuna as the central defender has recovered Denis Vavro, who had to retire due to physical discomfort during the match against the Navarrese team.

In the center of the field is where there could be some news with the doubt of whether he will play Doumbia or Ferreiro, and also to be already recovered Pedro Mosquera although the lack of rhythm, since he hasn’t played since mid-January, could at least initially leave him out.

– Probable lineups:

Raise: Aitor, Coke, Duarte, Vezo, Clerc, De Frutos, Malsa, Rochina or Bardhi, Morales, Dani Gómez and Roger.

Huesca: Andrés Fernández; Maffeo, Pulido, Siovas, Vavro, Javi Galán; Seoane, Mikel Rico, Doumbia or Ferreiro; Sandro and Rafa Mir.

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez.

Stadium: Ciutat de València

Time: 21:00.