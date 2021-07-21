First manned space flight of the New Shepard spacecraft

The aerospace company Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, known above all for being the founder of Amazon, managed on July 20, 2021 to make the first manned space flight of a reusable New Shepard spacecraft, named in honor of astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to fly into space. Jeff Bezos himself was part of the crew on this historic New Shepard flight.

The New Shepard ship is revolutionary in several respects and its design is a good example of the innovative and visionary spirit of Blue Origin. It is a reusable rocket that is also capable of landing on its own and in a vertical position. It is intended for suborbital flights. A ship of this model made its first successful full flight in 2015. Various flights followed.

An important part of the commercial offer of flights aboard New Shepard ships is space tourism. For this, the ship is equipped with a capsule with capacity to accommodate six people and provided with large windows to be able to see the spectacular exterior landscape well.

On the first flight with human passengers, these were four. In addition to Jeff Bezos, who thus made his dream of flying into space come true, his brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen traveled with him.

Jeff and Mark’s joint flight is the first case of two brothers traveling into space together.

The New Shepard spacecraft ascending into space on July 20, 2021. (Photo: Blue Origin)

Wally Funk was one of the American women who at the beginning of the Space Age could have become the first people of that nation to fly into space. It was clear from the beginning that women were equal to or even better capable than men to travel to space, as evidenced by the extraordinary results that many of this pioneering group of women achieved in the same aptitude tests that were applied to men, passing even the best of male candidates. Funk was the youngest of that group. Unfortunately, the mentality of the time made it more appropriate to send men into space rather than women and that is why that group of pioneers was relegated.

Over time, Funk became the first female inspector of the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration, or Federal Aviation Administration) and the first female inspector of aviation safety of the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board, or National Safety Board in the Transportation), both agencies in the United States.

As a tribute, Wally Funk was invited to fly aboard this first manned flight of the New Shepard. After so many decades, he has finally traveled into space, aged 82. The latter makes her the oldest person to fly into space, a record held until now by John Glenn, one of the first American astronauts, who in 1998 came out of retirement to make one last trip to space, at the age of 77. age.

Oliver Daemen, the fourth passenger on this historic New Shepard flight, is the first paid Blue Origin space tourist served by Blue Origin. Also, being only 18 years old, he has become the youngest person to fly into space. He has been fascinated by astronautics since he was 4 years old.

After takeoff, the spacecraft climbed to an altitude of 107 kilometers, thus reaching space, and then began its descent. The landing was made separately: the rocket landed on the ground aided by its propulsion when braking and maneuvering; the capsule landed elsewhere, slowing the fall with the aid of a parachute.

If no setback arises, Blue Origin will carry out two more manned flights this year and quite a few in 2022. (Source: Amazings NCYT)