first Major League Soccer game for DC United and New York City

04/17/2021 at 02:02 CEST

The DC United and the New York City They start their way in Major League Soccer with enthusiasm, playing this Sunday at 2:00 the match corresponding to the opening day at the stadium Audi Field.

The DC United he was thirteenth in the regular phase of the Major League Soccer last season with 21 points and figures of 22 goals in favor and 37 against. This new edition begins with a squad made up of 28 players, who will be led by Hernan Losada.

As for the visiting team, the New York City he was fifth in the regular phase of the Major League Soccer last season with 39 points and a balance of 35 goals in his favor and 21 against. This new season begins with a team consisting of 25 players, who will be commanded by Ronny Deila.

The rivals had already met before in the Audi Field and the balance is two defeats and a draw in favor of the DC United. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the DC United. The last match they played on DC United and the New York City in this tournament it took place in October 2020 and ended with a 4-1 result for the visitors.