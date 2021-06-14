First main course of the Eurocup

06/14/2021 at 6:50 PM CEST

The Allianz Arena will host the first big game of this Eurocup between two candidates for the title such as France and Germany, although the latter has been declining and is more disputed than the French team, which we could say that today, and as current World Cup champion, is the number one candidate to lift this European Championship.

Joachim Löw’s team comes to this tournament with the least favoritism sensations in many years afterAbove all, the latest results achieved and blushing defeats, such as the 6-0 against Spain last year.

For its part, France has a squad that had not been seen in the “bleu” team for a long time, comes with morale through the roof with just one loss in the last 20 games. Her offensive ability with the trident Mbappe, Griezmann and Benzema makes her be in all the pools to be the champion.

One circumstance to take into account is that it is true that Germany plays at home, but will have the lowest percentage of the public in the entire European Championship: only 12,500 spectators will be able to go to the Allianz Arena, a stadium with a capacity for 75,000 spectators, which represents 17% of the public. In that sense, with such a small audience I doubt that it could become a factor that is considered key.

In relation to the bets of this match and after analyzing the situations in which both teams arrive, I have found two bets that are very valuable to me.

First, the combined bet within the section “Combipartite” from Betfair, “France or draw and at least one goal in the match” at 1.60, I see a little more favoritism to the French team and I doubt that they will go without scoring against a German defense that lately concedes quite a few goals.

Second, I go with the Karim Benzema’s goal at 2.50 the day of his return to an official match after 6 years and after the great season that has taken place with Madrid. It seems to me that this bet has clear value.