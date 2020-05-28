Following the triumph of the Snyder Cut, which will hit HBO Max in 2021, Zack Snyder is revealing some details on social media. Now he showed Darkseid, the great villain.

Without a doubt, Zack Snyder is doing its best to make your montage of League of Justice have a completely different air to the version we saw in theaters. No possibility to shoot new scenes, and with a budget of between 20 and 30 million dollars only for editing, visual effects, soundtrack and some additional dialogue, the mentioned filmmaker He keeps trying to find a way to tell the story his way.

We now know, thanks to the tweet posted by Snyder himself, that Hand in hand with this project will come a new villain: Darkseid, a character that was discarded for the tape that we saw on the big screen. This villain, played by Ray Porter, whose scenes were shot but never used, will make a place for himself in the film, what we do not know is how or if their contribution will be combined with Steppenwolf’s harmful plans, main antagonist of the film version incarnated by Ciarán Hinds.

He’s coming… to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

The triumph of the fans

Since 2016, when Zack Snyder had to leave League of Justice as a consequence of a family tragedy, The fans have not stopped insisting that they wanted to see how the film was going to be originally conceived.. And as soon as Snyder stopped being in charge, Warner Bros. hired Joss Whedon to give the project a spin, new approach that included multiple reshoots.

Finally, after so much waiting and insistence, it was revealed that the Justice League Snyder Cut came true thanks to fans. Now we will have to wait until 2021 to see what the director will do with his version and what the final result will be.