First look at the Vigilante costume in the Peacemaker series

A few hours after director James Gunn officially confirmed the end of filming for the series “Peacemaker”, an innocent image very interesting for the fans arrives. The actress Danielle brooks He also made a publication on his Instagram account to announce the end of filming, and applaud this magnificent filming time. His comment, available below, accompanied it along with an image.

The snapshot was a selfie taken by Steve Agee (John Economos), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), director James Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), John Cena (Peacemaker) and Brooks, which gives life to Leota Adebayo. The interesting thing is to see the clothes of young Stroma, who we remember replaces Chris Conrad in the role of Adrian Chase, because the watchman wardrobe. This supposes the first official look we have at the character’s costume in the HBO Max series.

In the comics, Adrian Chase is the second person to assume the mantle of the Vigilante. His first appearance was in 1982’s The New Teen Titans # 23. Chase was a New York City attorney who took a more violent path to justice following the murder of his wife and children by mobsters. He would face Peacemaker after Smith murdered one of his best friends in his absence. Chase, terribly out of shape, would be beaten up by Peacemaker and unmasked live on television, ending his career as a vigilante. Regarding its adaptation to the television series, no details have been leaked at the moment.

This is the publication that the actress shared on Instagram:

And this is the season finale, my friends, of Peacemaker. It’s been a hell of a ride trying to get to the finish line. I had more than 150 tests done for Covid and not once did it test positive. I spent 3 months without my daughter, 7 and a half months without my fiancé, and I was living in Canada for 10 months because we also shot [la película] Mahalia there. I am grateful to the people I met along the way. Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, John Cena, Steve Agee, and Freddie Stroma. Thanks for the endless laughs and friendship. But my dear James Gunn, Thank you! You made my dream come true. You gave me the opportunity to do something that most would not even consider me for. I’ll never forget the day you told me, ‘You’re going to become an action hero !!’ Thank you for opening the door for me and allowing me to open a window for someone else. You are the best. To our fabulous producers: you are authentic! Thank you for your attention. To the team, I adore you. Although I will never be able to recognize you on the street because we wear a mask every day, I still love you.

The series is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in January 2022 and will serve as the origin story for the character Peacemaker.