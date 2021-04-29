First look at the Sweet Tooth series in motion

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new comic adaptation in collaboration with DC Comics. On this occasion, the streaming service will adapt the comic into television format “Sweet Tooth”, created entirely by the screenwriter (and here cartoonist) Jeff Lemire. All 8 episodes of the first season will be available from June 4.

The series is set years after the one known as “El Infortunio” (“The Great Crumble” in English) changed everything and follows the adventures of a deer-boy named Gus who befriends a lonely hobo and together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through a dangerous but lush world now abandoned as they search for what it means to have a home.

The series is produced by Jim Mickle, who has also served as a screenwriter alongside Ben Schwartz. Interestingly, it has actor Robert Downey Jr. as executive producer alongside Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Mickle has stated the following for Variety:

We wanted to make a series that offered escape and adventure, where nature reclaims the world in so many ways that it seems like a fairy tale. ‘Sweet Tooth’ is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very rich and hopeful. We want people to come to this world where there is beauty, hope and adventure. It is a story with a great scope: we ride trains, we climb mountains, we run in forests. It is a series about what it means to start a family, what it means to have a home and why it is important to maintain faith in humanity.

The cast is led by Christian Convery and features Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Will Forte and James Brolin.

Via information | Variety