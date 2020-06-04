The Surface duo It continues to advance in its development and without knowing yet when it will be launched or at what price, we were able to find out a few weeks ago possible specifications for this device from Microsoft. However, today, we bring you a first look at Android apps running on a Surface Duo.

Many of the Microsoft applications are those that have already been adapted to be able to work correctly with Surface Duo and they are the ones that we show you today in the article. Surface Duo support isn’t just about dual-screen support, but the ability to display, expand, and drag-and-drop content between apps.

Surface Duo, first compatible Android apps

The Surface Duo comes with the Microsoft Launcher like the default home screen experience. Considering that this launcher is increasingly valued by users and more complete in functionalities, it is not surprising that it has been chosen to replace the traditional Android home screen.

Surface Duo commanded by Microsoft Launcher

Being chosen by default has also involved working in depth on the user experience and it is clear that this has been the case. In the default settings, the user will see two home screens with the respective application docks (trays attached). These screens will be equally customizable, being able to add widgets and applications.

When you slide between home screens, all content will move between screens until you see Microsoft Launcher space (your events from the Outlook calendar, the search engine, the Sticky Notes synchronized with Windows 10, etc.) on the left screen and keeping one of the start screens on the right. The dock as such is dynamic and will move between the two applications so that you always have access to the applications in your dock.

Microsoft Launcher incorporates a new function called “group” that allows you to pair two applications under the same icon so you can open the two applications, one on each screen, with a single touch. You can customize the name of the group, which application opens and where. For example, we can configure a group called “Twitter Notes” and OneNote opens on the left and Twitter on the right.

Microsoft Edge

The default browsing experience could not be other than Microsoft Edge. The interface will automatically adjust when the app spans both screens, placing the address bar on the left and the center of favorites and other access on the right.

Expanding Edge on both screens (can be on only one) will also apply to web pages, but most of them will be cut by the bezel of the Surface Duo losing part of the content. Web developers may choose to support dual displays, but it’s something we highly doubt they will do if it’s not a device that becomes popular. Expanding Edge will make more sense if we use it in portrait mode and can see much more content.

Microsoft Edge also supports drag and drop images, text and links from web pages to other applications. The case tested by the Windows Central editor was highlighting a text in Edge on one screen and dragging and dropping it in a Word document that was open on the other screen.

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook It is pre-installed on Surface Duo and is responsible for managing email, calendar and contacts from your phone. It is also linked with the settings application to allow synchronizing the contacts stored in the Microsoft cloud through Outlook.

A great novelty and that, incidentally, some Outlook users would appreciate, is that the application has two icons, one for email and one for calendar. The calendar icon displays the current date and provides quick access to the calendar portion of Outlook. The main Outlook icon will take you to email, just as it does on any smartphone today.

Outlook also supports expansion, being able to see the inbox on the left screen and the content of the email on the right screen. Touching an email will automatically open the other screen without losing sight of the inbox. The expansion is also calendar compatible which will extend the calendar to both screens. The app also supports drag and drop.

OneNote

Microsoft OneNote It also comes pre-installed on the Surface Duo and will be a key app for use with the Surface Pen. The application supports expansion, being able to see your notebooks and pages on the left screen and the selected page on the right screen.

Office

The application Microsoft Office As we have already mentioned in the example case with Edge, it is compatible with drag and drop, in addition to allowing the application to be expanded on two screens, showing recent documents on OneDrive on the left screen and the document that we have opened on the right.

Everything

The task application Everything It also already has support for the Surface Duo and allows expansion to both screens. When it is expanded, tapping on an item on the left screen will see it on the right screen. An easy and simple way to keep track of the task list.

OneDrive

OneDrive It is also installed by default on the Surface Duo and has links to the setup application for options like automatic photo backup. Like the previous ones, it also supports expansion, seeing the file list on the left screen and the preview of a file selected on the right screen. For certain documents, you can write directly to them with the Surface Pen and save them as PDF.

SwiftKey

The default keyboard is SwiftKey and it also has support for two screens. You can drag and drop keyboard on each screen of the Surface Duo and, in its final version, you will have a split thumb mode which will also work on both screens.

The most interesting changes when it comes to the SwiftKey keyboard come when we use the Surface Duo in portrait mode. At that point, it will be as if it were a PC as SwiftKey will automatically display the entire keyboard in full screen on the lower screen when you tap a text field so you can type comfortably.

SwiftKey on Surface Duo also incorporates two exclusive themes, a light theme and a dark one that will match the theme configured in the system.

Setting

The application of Setting The Surface Duo also supports expansion, viewing the settings categories on the left screen and the settings we select on the right screen. It will provide many configuration options for Microsoft Launcher, Outlook, OneDrive, Surface Pen, Glance Mode and more, although, for the moment, it still has a line clearly marked by the base Android configuration menu.

General system behavior

The lock screen places the time, date, and quick access to the flashlight and camera on the left screen while notifications and missed calls are shown on the right screen. The right screen is also where the user can swipe up to unlock the device.

Surface Duo is about the right screen as the “main” for system tasks like calls and notification management. This option is most likely not customizable due to, among other things, the speaker for phone calls being above the right display and that is what determines the main display.

Surface Duo is also compatible with gestures for navigation. In fact, they are an integral part of the device’s dual-screen experience. To close an app, swipe up from the bottom. To expand an application to both screens, you slide the app up, but instead of dropping it, you drag to the center bezel and drop it there. As commented by the Windows Central editor, it is very fluid and intuitive.

Finally, regarding how the default applications are opened, the answer is that on one screen; specifically, from the screen that we started the application. If we have an application on the left screen and press to open it, it will open on the left screen. Apparently, it is a clear and firm decision to offer a correct user experience.

If you have come this far, you will have been able to read a first full look at Microsoft’s Android applications and their behavior and exclusive functions on the Surface Duo thanks to Windows Central that have been able to test the device.