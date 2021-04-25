First look at the She-Hulk series production

She-Hulk is already underway and unsurprisingly the internet has not forgiven. The networks already share a photo of what would be the filming of it.

A few days ago it was published that the filming of She-hulk and this was confirmed on social media. Now, a short time later, the first image brought directly from the studio has been leaked.

Marvel is already under the direction of Kat coiro for this project, which began to be carried out in Atlanta and that has the scriptwriter of Rick and morty, Jessica gao, as lead writer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COBwy0vgUXN/?utm_source=ig_embed

On Georgia, the winner of the Emmy, Tatiana Maslany, recording a scene that raises many thoughts about what the plot of the series would be. The actress plays Jennifer Walters, who in the picture is still seen as human.

The lack of gamma radiation, as well as the sweater of the UCLA that he is wearing, give one to suspect two things. Either the story will begin in the protagonist’s college days, or what was recorded was a flashback. However, it is still very difficult to have more information about it.

On the other hand, this could be encouraging news for those who are waiting for the series, because although it is not a very telling take, it is most likely that more will be published soon, even some more revealing.

Leaving a bit of the subject, on said production of Disney + not much is known yet. One of the things that are official is the luxury cast. This will include Mark Ruffalo In the role of Bruce Banner / Hulk, Tim roth What Abomination already Ginger gonzaga as the best friend of the main character.

Recently the addition of the star of Broadway, Renée Elise Goldsberry, to the cast. The roles of some of the casting members have not yet been confirmed.