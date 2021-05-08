First look at the new sprinter from the Flash series

Flash continues with its production and in the new season they will introduce a renowned sprinter, Impulse.

Include new sprinters to the series Flash it is customary. The show of The CW He reached the seventh season and his tradition will have no exception this time. It will be the turn of one of the best known in comics.

It is about Impulso, who in this edition will be personified by Jordan fisher. Some images were leaked on the internet from the previous one.

In the shots the young runner is seen sharing with Flash Y XS, who, in addition to accompanying him in his fight for justice, are also his family.

In the comics, Fisher’s character is Bart allen, who is the grandson of Barry and relative of Nora, daughter of the previous one with Iris West.

However, it was believed that on the television show Impulse he would be the protagonist’s son, which would simplify the plot, but with time travel involved it was not difficult to maintain the original family tree.

The hero’s first appearance in graphic novels was in 1994. He was created by Mark Waid Y Mike wieringo. Also, in other media (animations) it was Kyle gallner, the one in charge of giving it a voice.

Thus the things, Bart joins a list of sprinters present in the production. They stand out among them Scarlet speedster, Earth-90 Flash (John Wesley Shipp), Kid flash (Wally west for Keiynan Lonsdale), Jesse Quick (Violett Beane) Y XS (Nora west-allen for Jessica Parker Kennedy).

On the other hand, the villains have also taken advantage of the speed force to face the previous ones. In the previous ones they highlight Reverse-Flash, Savitar Y Zoom.

Finally, on the part of the interpreter who will enter the cast, he joins it after assuming roles in projects such as the last two films of To all the boys, from Netflix.

The next episode of season 7 of Flash will premiere on May 11, 2021 and will be titled Timeless.