First look at the ‘League of Legends’ animated series

Netflix has released the first images and a clip of ‘Arcane’, the League of Legends animated series based on the popular online multiplayer video game from Riot Games. In the images we see a visually impressive animation style, with a first look at the characters of Jinx and Vi.

Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the downtrodden underground of Zaun, Arcane follows the origins of two iconic League champions and the power to tear them apart. Currently, there is still no voice cast attached to the project.

This animated League of Legends series was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, in a production run by Riot Games in association with animation studio Fortiche Productions. The series will be available for broadcast this fall 2021.

‘Arcane’ is just one project on Netflix’s growing list of animated series based on video games. Here we also find ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, ‘Splinter Cell’, ‘Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon’, a spin-off of ‘Castlevania’ and some more.

