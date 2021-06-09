First look at the latest season

Share

There is less and less time for The Walking Dead to premiere its last season, and they have just released new images about what is to come.

The Walking Dead is increasing fan anxiety. After the end of its tenth season, the zombie series will return with its latest installment, which its showrunner promises will have “lots of zombies, lots of action, fun and mystery, and locations we’ve never seen before.”

Recently, to warm up the engines, Entertainment Weekly shared the first images of this latest installment.

In these shared images from the end of The Walking Dead you can see Rosita (Christian Serratos), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in a strange hangar, and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) fighting. against a walker. If we pay close attention to the images featuring women, we can find several clues. Since they are facing zombies in military uniforms, and behind them we can see some helicopters. Could it be a base from the Civic Republic Military, the group that rescued Rick and that we learned more about in The Walking Dead: World Beyond? This group could be a great clue to the films that Andrew Lincoln will make.

Maggie and Negan’s Showdown

One of the keys to this season of The Walking Dead will be the growing tension between Maggie and Negan. The one who was the great villain of the series now occupies a more complex place, but his actions from the past will not be forgotten. “There is a very big and very important story that has to do with Maggie and Negan. I think it will be fascinating. Those two are great face to face, ”explained Angela Kang.

The final season will arrive on August 22, and in Spain it could arrive on August 23 on FOX. This final year of the series will be divided into three runs of eight episodes. The other two will likely be seen throughout 2022.

Share