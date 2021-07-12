First look at the iconic costume of the antihero ‘Black Adam’

Coinciding with the end of production in Atlanta of the Warner Bros. Pictures film, ‘Black adam‘, the star Dwayne Johnson has shared on Instagram a new image behind the cameras in which we can see the actor characterized with the unique black suit of the antihero.

The actor spoke of the suit claiming that it is “not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit,” emphasizing the intense training he went through to achieve his superhero physique. In the image, available below, we see him from behind, looking down a long path apparently surrounded by ruins that lead to an archaic entrance.

Based on the DC Comics character created by Otto Binder and CC Beck, ‘Black adam‘is directed by Jaume Collet-Serracon Johnson as the titular antihero. The film will be the second collaboration between Collet-Serra and Johnson, who have also been working together on the upcoming Disney adventure film, “Jungle Cruise.”

Joining Johnson, the film will star Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centine as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge in the role of Hawkman, all of whom are part of the Justice Society of America. Other casting members include Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati. -Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu in roles to be determined.

Originally dubbed Teth-Adam of Kahndaq, the character first appeared in Marvel Family # 1 in 1945 and has gone from villain to anti-hero over time. The character has powers comparable to Shazam’s, including flight, strength, agility, lightning manipulation, and magic.

The film is produced by Johnson and Beau Flynn of Flynn Pictures Co., along with Dany and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon oversees the project for the Flynn Picture Company. Regarding the script, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have revised a latest version from an earlier draft by Adam Sztykiel.

With a release initially scheduled for December 2021, the film will finally arrive on July 29, 2022.