         First look at the Google Card, Google’s smart debit card

Increasingly, the technological giants have invaded the land of the banks when offering payment solutions. First was the possibility of hosting a digital copy of our bank card on the smartphone, thanks to Apple Pay (on iOS) and Google Pay (on Android and Wear OS).

But just as Apple took this one step further with its Apple Card, now Google is also taking a step forward with its new Google Card.

Another step of Google in the field of finance

The search engine company would already be collaborating with US financial institutions to test internally your own physical debit card, equipped with a contactless chip and whose first images have been revealed by the TechCrunch portal.

Google Card would be integrated with Google Play and it would allow using the application itself to perform tasks such as checking payment history, blocking the card or resetting the PIN number. In addition, it is contemplated that it can be used to make payments between people using Bluetooth technology, which would make this new service an alternative to emerging services such as Bizum.

It is not yet known if this Google Card will be launched on the market or, if so, whether it will ever exit the US market. However, it would make a lot of sense for this initiative to end up coming to Eruopa, given that since late 2018 Google has had a Lithuanian fintech license that allows it to offer some banking services throughout the European Union.

Recall that Citi, one of the banks that according to TechCrunch is collaborating with Google in the possible launch of the Google Card, already appeared a few months ago as a partner of Google in its plans to offer checking accounts from this year. Cesar Sengupta, vice president of Google Payments, showed what would be the line to be followed by Google when landing in the financial world:

“Our focus will be to partner deeply with banks and the financial system. […] It may be a little bit longer, but it is more sustainable. “

