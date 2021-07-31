First look at The Crown

It is also possible to see that she is wearing an imitation of the iconic pearl necklace that Queen Elizabeth wears continuously, and matching earrings. As for the beauty look, she appears with gray hair and combed back with Old Hollywood waves and natural makeup with pink lips.

“A first glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton,” reads the publication of The Crown.

Although no details have been given on the decades that will be covered in this season, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer told The Hollywood Reporter that they will go all the way to the present time. “The Crown will take the 29-year-old Queen Elizabeth to, presumably, the present day“he declared.