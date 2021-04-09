First look at the Avengers Campus, which already has an opening date at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort park located in the state of California has suffered the longest closure in its history thanks to the coronavirus, but it is already preparing to reopen its doors for everything big. On April 30 there will be the expected reopening and Ahead of launching the new spring season, plan a grand opening: that of a campus entirely dedicated to the characters of The Avengers. So Marvel fans will finally have attractions dedicated to their favorite universe in one of the world’s largest company theme parks.

Here is your first look inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park, opening June 4 to California Residents at the @Disneyland Resort! More details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/588h718Bjk #HeroesAssemble pic.twitter.com/YD3fBBcSCB ? Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 8, 2021

You can suit up for your next mission, recruits. Avengers Campus opens June 4, 2021 inside #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure at @Disneyland! #HeroesAssemble https://t.co/WGJm93cdjU ? Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 8, 2021

The news was confirmed by Marvel Studios and Disney Parks on April 8, marking the date of June 4 as the day this new campus will open to the public. It will belong to the expansion of the California Adventure park, whose main and exclusive theme is that of superheroes with the aim of giving a totally immersive experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to attendees. However, for the moment those who go will have to settle, as is logical, with doing so in the face of the strong restrictions caused by the pandemic, with capacity limitations and social distancing.

In fact, the idea was originally planned to materialize in the summer of 2020, coinciding with the theatrical release of ‘Black Widow’. But neither one thing nor the other could be produced by the pandemic and the consequent confinement. Now, and after a long wait, it will finally do so to the delight of fans, who will soon be able to visit the different Marvel-themed attractions, shops and restaurants that will make up the campus.

Immersive attractions

The attractions of the park will offer a fairly complete immersion to the attendees, who will live the experience in many of them of being almost one more character in the UCM, as they have promoted. And they can do it in different corners of the universe, be it in ‘Spider-Man’ with the Web Singler attraction: A Spider-Man Adventure, or with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in Mission: Breakout! .

The president of Disneyland Resort Ken Potrock was already in charge of presenting the project in a statement that was also released and issued by Marvel: “We are very excited to welcome our guests to the Avengers Campus soon, the first land dedicated to Superheroes at Disney California Adventure Park. Guests of all ages will be able to find their powers and our cast members will come together to create these special moments and memories, “it read.