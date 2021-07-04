First look at the animated series Star Wars Visions

For a few weeks it was known that the Anime Expo held this weekend would leave us a panel dedicated to animation “Star Wars Visions”. Fulfilling what was announced we already have the first official look that comes to us of this future Disney + product of which many more details have not been given.

Although it will be released later this year, and a companion novel has already been announced for this fall, we know next to nothing about Star Wars Visions. At the time they explained that we are looking at a series of animated short films that pay tribute to Star Wars through the lens of the best anime creators in the world. The collection of the anthology will bring 10 fantastic visions from several of the major Japanese anime studios, offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars.

For all this, this official look that arrives, along with statements from those creatively involved in anime, is really the first substantial thing we see of animation.

First of all we have the introduction of the panel that the event has had, with some images. Then we leave you the first trailer or official look. This has also left us the announcement that the anime crossover series will premiere on September 22 on the Dinsey + platform.

Star Wars Visions Official Trailer