First look at Tatiana Maslany on the set of She-Hulk

Although a couple of weeks ago we had the first indications of the beginning of the filming of “She-Hulk”, here it is finally confirmed that Principal photography for this new Disney + series has officially begun. The confirmation does not come so much from Disney / Marvel if not through a look at the filming set in which we can see the leading actress Tatiana Maslany, who will play Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk.

In the image we can see Maslany with a yellow University of California Los Angeles sweatshirt, so we can assume that it is already characterized as Walters since that is where the character gets his law degree in comics. Thus, we can already see that she is embarking on the filming of the series that will narrate the adventures of the first Bruce Banner / Hulk.

Joining Maslany we have the returns of Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination, as well as the addition of Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia and also Ginger Gonzaga as Jennifer’s best friend. The series is expected to arrive throughout 2022 as part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.