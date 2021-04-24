First look at Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk – Tomatazos

Now that Marvel Studios is betting on the television series for Disney Plus as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is to be expected that both images from the movie sets and the series are constantly leaked. With the characters already known within the MCU they have not been so careful, although they have generated a lot of expectation by letting people talk about supposed cameos or stars that will be part of the series.

Although it is not so convenient to reveal things that will not happen because it will be a disappointment for the fans later, it seems that Marvel has chosen this as its best (although not as positive) strategy to keep the public aware. Proof of this was Paul Bettany’s comment about an important cameo in WandaVision – 95% who in the end turned out to be himself. With the series that will focus on new characters, they have tried to be more careful.

Because they are new stories, which at some point connect with what is already known from the MCU, the producers prefer to keep the element of surprise in them, but the truth is that some things have also emerged that seem to be planted to generate conversation, such as the fact that scripts or the names of their protagonists are leaked. Such was the case with She-hulk, that in October of last year it was revealed that the protagonist would be Tatiana Maslany (The Other Half – 86%) so that later the actress would come out to declare that it was not true.

Now, thanks to an Instagram account that is exclusively dedicated to sharing images of filming sets in Atlanta, the first photographs of Maslany have been shown on the set of the series where she will play Jennifer Walters. According to what is related in these publications, this has been one of the most protected productions, to such an extent that they surround the actress with black umbrellas so that the pedestrians of the city do not see her; which obviously did not work at all.

In the images, Tatiana can be seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt with the acronym UCLA, belonging to the university where the protagonist of the She-Hulk comics studies law. So far the plot of this new series has not been made official, although rumors have arisen about the supposed leak of the script, but due to the extreme care of the production, in the same publication it is hinted that it is the same study that has released the same rumors to keep people’s attention.

In the same account, videos of the cars that have arrived from Marvel Productions have been shared as well as aerial images of the areas in which it is being filmed, ensuring that there are around 150 people who are part of the crew. It is worth mentioning that this same account has shared images of the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Stranger Things, The Powerpuff Girls, among many others.

So far it has been confirmed that She-Hulk will star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Tim Roth as Abomination (via comingsoon.net), the same role he played in Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67% starring Edward Norton. The script is written by Jessica Gao, who has written some episodes of Rick and morty, While Kat Cairo and Anu Valia will serve as directors and executive producers.

The series will hit Disney Plus in 2022.