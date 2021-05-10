first look at its possible new design with flat edges

In the past week, Jon prosser, who in his history of leaks has several hits on future Apple products, announced that the new MacBook Air it will inherit the colors of the iMac (model 2021). Now, the YouTuber shared some renders which are supposedly based on the revamped look of the laptop. Beyond the aforementioned colors, the computer would arrive with other important novelties in its design, thus marking a very big difference with the model that is marketed today.

First, the new MacBook Air would adopt Apple’s new industrial design language. That is to say, that of the flat edges that we already find in the iPhone, iPad and, of course, the 24 ″ iMac presented in April. Consequently, I would say goodbye to the distinctive camber that ended in a significantly slimmer frontal area. Now I would keep the same width measurements throughout its chassis. Obviously, the renders remind us of the MacBook Pro.

Another extremely interesting point is that the new MacBook Air would have a frame in white. Yes, same as the 24 ″ iMac. This was one of the characteristics that divided opinions regarding the desktop computer. It seems, then, that Apple intends to expand that same proposal towards its most basic laptop. But it would not be the only thing, since the keyboard would still be white like the iconic MacBook from 2006.

Finally, in the lower part you will see two rubber lines that benefit the grip of the MacBook Air on surfaces. The current model, meanwhile, has four circular rubbers distributed in each corner. Regarding the connections, we only see a USB-C port on the left side, although a second will probably be incorporated on the right side.

It is important to emphasize that the images are not official. They are renders that, According to Jon Prosser, they are based on real images of the new MacBook Air. Although the report must be taken with Tweezers, it is also true that the aforementioned YouTuber got the renders of the AirPods Pro Max right, without forgetting that he was the first to advance the colors of the new iMac. We will be watching until the computer finally sees the light.

