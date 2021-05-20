First look at Camila Cabello as Cinderella … and Prince Charming

In the second image, Camila poses with her co-star, Nicholas galitzine, who gives life to prince charming. She is wearing her ball gown, which from the little that is revealed in the photo, is strapless with a sweetheart neckline, it has transparent details on the sleeves, glitter and tulle. He is wearing a black suit.

The film was will premiere this September on Amazon Prime and next to Camila and Nicholas Billy Porter will appear as the fairy godmother, James corden Y John mulaney like two of the mice e Idina menzel like Cinderella’s stepmother. Unlike previous versions of this story, on this occasion, the princess will be “vocal and active” and will be “alpha in her relationship with Prince Charming,” said the director.

Likewise, we know that the soundtrack will be made up of pop covers and original songs by Camila and Idina.