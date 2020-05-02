The first look that could be taken at Batman represented by the actor Robert Pattinson has driven the world of DC fans crazy after the closing of the previous franchise, represented by Ben Affleck and his disputed role as a bat man.

In theory, Pattinson will rescue the character’s more detective airs, with less spectacularity, like the one shown in the ‘Batman v. Superman ‘or’ The Justice League ‘, widely questioned by classic fans, prompted Affleck’s resignation after the widespread boo.

Director Matt Reeves, who will be responsible for the new film, has shared a series of test images on camera and the photos have gone viral. The bat costume is this time less technological and more handmade, even with seams at a glance.

There are also those who consider that it is too similar to Daredevil from the Netflix series of the Marvel universe, especially because of the similarity between Pattinson and the actor Charlie Cox.

– These are the first images of Pattinson as Batman and the best comments:

