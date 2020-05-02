The first look that could be taken at Batman represented by the actor Robert Pattinson has driven the world of DC fans crazy after the closing of the previous franchise, represented by Ben Affleck and his disputed role as a bat man.

In theory, Pattinson will rescue the character’s more detective airs, with less spectacularity, like the one shown in the ‘Batman v. Superman ‘or’ The Justice League ‘, widely questioned by classic fans, prompted Affleck’s resignation after the widespread boo.

Director Matt Reeves, who will be responsible for the new film, has shared a series of test images on camera and the photos have gone viral. The bat costume is this time less technological and more handmade, even with seams at a glance.

There are also those who consider that it is too similar to Daredevil from the Netflix series of the Marvel universe, especially because of the similarity between Pattinson and the actor Charlie Cox.

No one does Superhero jawlines in masks quite like #Daredevil does. #SaveDaredevil #CharlieCox pic.twitter.com/NTPIIsjV9s – Matt Murdock’s Sexy Jawline (@MattJawline) February 14, 2020

– These are the first images of Pattinson as Batman and the best comments:

Robert Pattinson is going to be the best Batman.

I keep tweet and tell them in 1 year pic.twitter.com/GCkGaQzPtc – Augus (@ Augst0) February 14, 2020

I like Robert Pattinson’s Daredevil. 😜 #Batman pic.twitter.com/uUiEe256Ov – Pepe Márquez 🇲🇽 (@ppmarquezmx) February 14, 2020

What do you consider to have been the best Batman? https://t.co/QD57fV1hA7 pic.twitter.com/2owwKe8kcu – El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) February 14, 2020

Robert Pattinson as #Batman

Images taken from the clip shared by #TheBatman director Matt Reeves. pic.twitter.com/dR00p9xFem – I Like Cinema (@Megusta_elcine) February 14, 2020

I think they have missed an incredible opportunity to teach the new #TheBatman outfit recreating the Batman and Robin meme for Valentine’s Day, it was perfect timing damn. MARKETING VERY BAD. – Jordi Villaverde (@villaisdrawing) February 14, 2020

It reminds me more of daredevil than batman #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/aTdVxTSuCE – leons_kennedy__ (@LeonS__Kennedy) February 14, 2020

Don’t fuck with me 🙈, it looks like Poli Díaz shooting a Batman XD porn #crepuscubatman pic.twitter.com/IXAibmzfV4 – sonydcf (@sonydcf) February 14, 2020

#TheBatman Me hitting the glitter on my mobile to try to see something from Robert Pattison like Batman … pic.twitter.com/T0kN2jUgm2 – Hester Prynne ❤❤❤ (@EstheritaAR) February 14, 2020

I wish Robert Pattinson as Batman was my partner in # SanValentin2020 😍 pic.twitter.com/YXrLPVJJRF – Bat-uitero 🦇🃏 (@Bat_uitero) February 14, 2020

When your homework is copied,

just so little … # Daredevil #Batman pic.twitter.com/2yquzWv3MQ – katheryn (@katherynmonje) February 14, 2020

What to do with someone who attacks #RobertPattinson’s #Batman and his only actor reference is Twilight: pic.twitter.com/5OqHThCAvZ – Alx Martinez (@Yosoyeldiablo) February 14, 2020

I can’t wait to see the new batman movie #TheBatman #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/vkyYqdLkEB – Gus (@nihil_ista) February 14, 2020

Already with the colors, he is the best #Batman in history!

The suit is Arkam Asylum 🤤🦇 pic.twitter.com/wsy8qXCIVW – 12 Rojinegro 🔺◾ (@docerojinegro) February 14, 2020

Matt Reeves gives us a first look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman costume! #Batman pic.twitter.com/glGTM0NHQM – The Flashpoint Paradox (@Batcontacto) February 14, 2020

First images of #RobertPattinson as #Batman pic.twitter.com/h6NFq2r7Vj – Cuchillito De Palo (@DeCuchillito) February 14, 2020

