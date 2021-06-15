First look at Barry Allen’s suit

The film will arrive in November 2022 There are three films planned for next year from DC

The director of ‘The Flash’, Andy Muschietti, has posted a first look at the logo of the film’s protagonist’s outfit on his Instagram This he does days after showing the Batman logo of Michael Keaton. Was it hinting at the actor’s possible return as Batman? He also showed by his profile chairs with the names of Bruce Wayne and Barry.

The image now shows the golden flash of Flash against a background of red lines. The logo is identical to the one the filmmaker displayed in April when he announced that filming had begun.

DC has been working on making a Flash movie since 2004, with various writers and directors in and out of the project over the years. Yes OK Ezra Miller has played Flash in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Justice League’, in addition to the cameo in ‘Suicide Squad’, this will be the first solo film as Barry Allen / Flash.

‘The Flash’ will be directed by Muschietti, who previously directed ‘Mama’, ‘It’, and ‘It: chapter two’, and was written by Christina Hodson, who worked with DC before on ‘Birds of Prey’. Influenced by the Flashpoint comic series, the film will see Allen traveling through time and exploring other timelines. That is why ‘The Flash’ will not only have Ben affleck as Batman, but will also see the return of Michael Keaton as Batman for the first time since 1992’s ‘Batman Returns.’ The film will also star Sasha street like supergirl, Kiersey clemons, Maribel verdu as the mother of the character and Ron Livingston, who will replace Billy Crudup as Barry’s father in the DCEU.

Recently, the DCEU has been releasing updates to its upcoming movies. James Wan revealed that the title of the Aquaman sequel will be ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. David F. Sandberg also took a quick look at the outfit of Zachary levi in ‘Shazam! Fury of the gods. In 2022 there are three DCEU stories slated for next year – ‘The Flash’ will finally hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

