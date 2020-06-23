The Starlink service has a great difference compared to other satellite connections. Currently, satellites that offer the Internet are geostationary, as are those that broadcast television. This means that they move at the same speed as the Earth’s rotation, so they are always in the same place. Therefore, you only have to orient an antenna to them and leave it fixed.

Satellites move faster than Earth: a powered antenna is a must

The problem with this method is that the satellites are too far away; about 30,000 km. The latency of these connections is very high and very unstable, in addition to the fact that the connection speed is very slow and with a data limit as in mobile rates.

The Starlink network, however, is moving faster than Earth. There are currently 540 satellites orbiting, and in the coming years it will reach 12,000, with 30,000 as a longer-term objective. This is in contrast to satellite Internet services, which hopefully have just under a dozen.

In addition, those of Starlink are much closer to Earth, about 550 km. At all times there are areas with coverage, where each satellite passes the witness. Thanks to this, there will always be guaranteed coverage, with high speed and low latency. If you have been able to see the Starlink satellites pass through the sky at some point, you can get an idea of ​​how fast they are going. At SatelliteMap we can see how they are moving around the world.

First photos of the Starlink antennas

To follow the satellites, you need to use a motorized antenna. Until now there had been some leak on the appearance of these antennas, and the only official thing we knew about was the description that Elon Musk had made earlier this year, describing it as a “flat, thin and round UFO nailed to a stick”, in addition to specify that it had motors and that it automatically adjusts to have the best tilt angle for the best signal quality.

And if we look at the image that has appeared, we see that the description fits perfectly, with a antenna modern and simple. These antennas have been photographed at the Starship factory in South Texas, which is where they have probably been conducting some of the service testing.

The antenna has been the most difficult element at the development level, since it is the fundamental piece to be able to offer the service worldwide in a reliable and lasting way. Its price, although it has been falling in recent years, is still very high. Therefore, we will see what the cost of these antennas is, or if SpaceX chooses to subsidize the cost in exchange for permanence, with a service that is rumored to cost around $ 80 a month. This year we will leave doubts.