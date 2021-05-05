first leaked photo and all the SUV data

The update of the BMW X3 takes center stage by filtering what may be the first image before its official presentation. Here you have the last hour of the SUV.

May 4, 2021 (15:00 CET)

Leaked image of the BMW X3 2022 published by Worldscoopforum

One of the most relevant news that you have prepared BMW for the next few months corresponds to the renewal of the BMW X3, your representative vehicle in the segment of the Midsize SUV between the different premium brands. The official premiere of the update of this model should take place in the next weeks. However, before its world presentation, several motor websites from various countries of the world have just published what may be the first official image of the model, after its apparently accidental leak on the BMW website in Spanish (www.bmw.es).

In reality, this image corresponds to a capture made quickly by some Internet users and collaborators of some specialized motor web pages. In this image, a large part of the design of the side of the new BMW X3 2022, in addition to reflecting some details of the front and rear areas.

BMW X3 2022 according to our illustrator Schulte

According to this first filtered image, in the front of the most striking element is the appearance of the headlights, with a more angular design and with certain similarities to that of the Series 4. In the case of daytime running lights of the led type, their appearance now seems somewhat less circular and more pointed. In the case of the characteristic BMW double kidney-style front grille, its design appears to be more prominent than in the previous X3, although somewhat less “bulky” than in the previous X3. new M3, M4 Y Series 4.

Other aesthetic aspects that seem to change in the BMW X3 2022 it’s the redesigned bumpers and the styling of the rear light clusters.

BMW X3 2022: INTERIOR AND POSSIBLE ENGINES

In the renewed SUV of the German firm, yes that is to be expected deeper changes inside. In all likelihood, the updated model will incorporate the new evolution of the intelligent multimedia system i-Drive, equipped with a new screen and digital technology with new functions and operation that is clearer, faster and more intuitive. In the case of the instrument panel behind the wheel, the incorporation of a new digital display is also to be foreseen.

Rear view of the BMW X3 2022 according to our illustrator Schulte

Regarding the more than probable mechanical offer, in this section revolutionary changes are not expected. In that sense, drivers could choose between a wide range of inline four and six cylinder diesel and gasoline powertrains, with somewhat more performance and improved efficiency levels, with somewhat lower data in terms of consumption and emissions.

The current mid-size SUV offering from the Munich (Germany) -based manufacturer is as follows: in gasoline, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with 184 hp (xDrive 20i version) and 252 hp (xDrive 30i version). On the other hand and also with a cubic capacity of two liters, a four-cylinder diesel with 190 CV and 48V micro-hybrid mild-hybrid technology (xDrive 20d version) and the six-cylinder in-line engine with three-liter displacement and 286 hp (xDrive 30d). Refering to Plug-in hybrid technology, the 292hp xDrive 30e variant maximum power should be maintained.

The mechanical range of the renewed SUV should be crowned with the corresponding version X3 M, whose maximum power could yield around 480 hp, while the corresponding variant Competition could increase its potency up to 510 hp.