First leaked images since filming

House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, has already begun filming and the first images have been leaked.

Yesterday we told you that House of the Dragon had started its production. Today the first images leaked from the filming set were released, where the actors already have their costumes on and are saying their dialogues. Specifically, in the photographs Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy are seen as Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen. The first images correspond to the filming that is taking place in Cornwall, specifically on Holywell beach. It’s 45 minutes from Mount St. Michael, the set that became Driftmark.

Throughout yesterday several photos and even some video appeared on Reddit, but finally the good quality images of House of the Dragon came from the hand of Alamy Live News. In the photographs, there is no doubt that this fiction will have the same level as Game of Thrones. Daemon and Rhaenyra wear black and Targaryen red, respectively: Rhaenyra must embrace black more in the future to represent her side in the Dance of the Dragons.

FIRST LOOK at Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy on the set of #GameofThrones prequel series #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/55dlag2xeM – Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 28, 2021

A long-awaited prequel

The filming on this Cornish beach, far from St. Michael Island, will probably rule out the filming on the Basque beaches for good as the rumor around the internet. Since Holywell, where these images were taken, is a different beach in Cornwall than the one in the Driftmark recording, it is very likely that it represents Dragonstone or Blackwater Bay from King’s Landing.

That House of the Dragon rolled on these beaches as it did in Game of Thrones was a great possibility, although it must be taken into account that the coronavirus makes production in two different countries very complicated. And remember that the filming of House of the Dragon is based in Watford, near London, in the Warner Bros studios located there.