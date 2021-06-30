First lady Jill Biden stars on the cover of Vogue

15 minutes. The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, stars on the cover of the August issue of Vogue magazine with an interview in which she talks about her marriage to President Joe Biden, her arrival in the White House and her values ​​as an educator.

Titled A First Lady for All: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden, journalist Jonathan Van Meter portrays the US President’s wife in Vogue as a simple person asking to be called by her first name in formal settings and contrary to artifice.

Jill Biden, 69, made history by keeping her teaching job and combining it with her role in the White House, a decision about which many told her during the campaign that “she would not be able” and she replied: “Why not? You have to make things happen, right?”

The first lady stresses that she now has a “bigger platform” than when her husband was vice president. That does not make you want to “abandon” work, but on the contrary: “I want to add more things but I know it is not possible, because you want to be focused, do it well. And there is a lot to do.”

The president also appears in the piece, in which he assures that he never “wanted” to be president and that it was she who encouraged him to run as a candidate based on a shared regret regarding the era of former President Donald Trump and “the state of the country.” , he points out.

“Jill said to me, ‘You have to introduce yourself. Because the stakes are high.’ So this was the first time I introduced myself … without thinking about accessories, you know, I could have Air Force One, I could have … I think part of that was taken away from me being vice president, “he explained.

The president also expresses pride in his wife and reveals that she knew “exactly what she would do if she were first lady”. In fact, he arrived “knowing that he could change things”, using his first speech in front of a large audience as an example.

“I said, ‘That’s my girl.’ Very proud. He just did it and it got better and better. And he started saying, ‘Joe, you have to put a little more emotion into what you do,” he commented.

About her husband’s electoral success, Jill Biden said it was a reaction to social “anxiety”: “They wanted someone to come and cure this nation, not just of the pandemic, something that I think Joe has respected by taking the vaccines in all arms. Also … he’s a calmer president. Turn down the heat. “

When it comes to making your marriage work, they both admitted that it takes work and that they cannot make getaways like when they lived in the state of Delaware. However, they still make time to be together, although he stated that he “misses her”.

“It is true, because we are both very busy (…). It is a part of the day that we set apart and we still light candles, we have conversations, we leave telephones far away,” said the educator.

The character of the first lady seems to be reflected in the new White House: “It’s like my beach house, where you feel like you can go in and your swimsuit is full of sand but it’s okay to sit in the chair. I want people to feel like that, make them comfortable, like it’s their home. Not like, ‘oh, I can’t touch this,’ he said.