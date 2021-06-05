First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Fauci will visit New York this Sunday to promote vaccination; first trip after controversial emails



Fauci in Maryland, February 2021.

Photo: Oliver Contreras / EFE

US First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci will visit a vaccination center in New York tomorrow, on the scientist’s first official trip after controversial emails from you revealed this week about the possible origin of the coronavirus in China.

New York will greet you with its first heat wave of the year. They will visit a vaccination clinic in Harlem that since January works in Abyssinian Baptist Church (132 W 138th St) Monday through Saturday and will be open especially for the occasion tomorrow Sunday. They will arrive around 4:15 p.m., according to Patch.com. As is often the case, they are expected closures on traffic in that area from hours before.

At the end of May, the Hispanic Federal Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra also traveled to Queens to promote that Latinos get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement of the new federal visit for the same prophylactic reason was made yesterday, hours after President Joe Biden will ratify his unconditional support for Fauci, who was left in the middle of a storm this week after media outlets such as CNN, BuzzFeed News and The Washington Post obtained thousands of emails the 80-year-old doctor sent and received last year as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

On the other hand, earlier yesterday, former President Donald Trump took advantage of the controversy to once again attack the most important infectious disease doctor in the country, saying that “There are many questions that Dr. Fauci must answer … The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore it. China should pay ten trillion dollars to the United States and the world for the death and destruction they have caused! “

In addition, Trump claimed in a series of statements that he was glad I hadn’t always followed Fauci’s advice, who was a member of the task force on coronavirus in his administration and continues to be so now in the Biden administration. After looking at the emails, our country is lucky that I did not do what Dr. Fauci wanted me to do ”.

New York is Fauci’s hometown: he was born in Brooklyn in December 1940 and studied at the boys’ school “Regis High School” in Manhattan, considered by many “the most prestigious Catholic high school in the United States”. There he graduated in 1958.

