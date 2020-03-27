Mexico is completely submerged in phase 2 of the coronavirus pandemic it has left in the country 485 patients and eight deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health (SSa) at the federal level. However, by cutting the figures for March 26, the death that occurred in the state of Michoacán was not recorded in the numbers released by Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell.

However, the state SSa disclosed in its Daily Technical Communiqué issued by the State Health Safety Committee that this is a 71-year-old man who died in the Lázaro Cárdenas municipality and had no travel history.

He also reported that have confirmed a total of 17 cases, in addition to the 105 suspects and the 74 who tested negative. Of the confirmed 14 were in Morelia, one in Uruapan and two in Lázaro Cárdenas.

The Mexican health authorities they increased the number of deaths from COVID-19 in addition to the 585 accumulated infections, 110 new cases, equivalent to 23%, during the last day. Ana Lucía de la Garza Barroso, director of Epidemiological Operational Research, reported at a press conference that during the last 24 hours, two people from COVID-19 died, raising the death toll from this disease to eight.

The expert pointed out that in deaths have been important morbidities in patientsHow could it be since smoking up to liver failure, asthma, obesity and diabetes.

He confirmed that the health authorities have registered 2,156 suspected cases that are about to be confirmed or dismissed, and that a total of 2,965 in the country have been discarded. 90% of the cases continue with outpatient treatment at home and 10% have been treated in hospitals, 19 of them in private facilities.

At the press conference, from the doctor Víctor Hugo Borja Aburto, director of Medical Benefits of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), He called on Mexicans to stay at home, warning that the country is more vulnerable.

“Mexico is more vulnerable due to diseases and social inequalities”, declared the IMSS official, which provides medical care to more than 50% of the country’s population. Borja pointed out that It is not necessary for people who go out to use street masks, because these are only for patients and staff who is in contact with suspicious or infected people.

He recognized that the IMSS had failures at the beginning of the epidemic in personnel training and delivery of supplies, which caused concern and led the institution’s workers to demonstrate in at least 12 states to demand better measures to deal with the coronavirus.

He noted that the IMSS will improve the purchase of supplies and the training of staff, who asked them to make rational use of the equipment, which is planned to be used only by personnel who come into direct contact with patients or suspected cases of COVID-19.