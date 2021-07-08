First Kawasaki Disease protocol published

Share

After several phases and the approval of its creation in 2019, the Ministry of Health has finally published the first Kawasaki Disease Protocol. This is a request that the Kawasaki Disease Association (Asenkawa) had been promoting since 2016, when they conveyed concern about the disparity in the management of this disease.

This protocol will serve as a guide both for those affected by this disease and for treating physicians and in it are collected recommendations for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of the illness. In addition, a document has also been included so that affected families can have information.

Among the most complex entities of the feverish exanthematic syndromes with the highest prevalence during childhood, Kawasaki disease is defined as an intensely feverish picture, accompanied by an erythematous rash, large unilateral cervical lymphadenopathy, conjunctivitis, dry and fissured lips, a branched tongue. Furthermore, pcan affect important organssuch as the heart, kidney, or bone marrow.

Its presentation peak is between 18-24 months of age, with 80% of the cases being observed in children under 5 years of age, and has been identified in more than 60 countries around the world, with higher incidence rates in Japan, Korea and Taiwan, and lower incidence in the countries of North America, Europe and Australia. Some professionals consider it as the most common cause of chronic acquired heart disease or secondary in the general population.

Click here to access the Kawasaki Disease Management and Care Protocol.