The um.a # DiversidadeCriativa agency, in partnership with Pearson, a world leader in Education, launched in October the MDI – Mestre Diversidade Inclusiva program. The British multinational has developed the methodologies for classroom and online classes and will also certify professionals who complete the course.

An unprecedented initiative in the country, the program will offer companies of all sizes and segments the opportunity to better understand the diverse reality in which they operate. And from that, create strategies to include differences in the environment and in the business strategy.

“Companies have great transformational power, they are the largest university on the planet. When we train a professional in the corporate world, we soon realize the benefits of this training in all the social connections he attends,” says Ronaldo Ferreira Júnior, founding partner of um .The. “That is why it is so important that they become safe places so that their employees can exercise the human right to be who they are”.

In the universe of companies, diversity, in its various developments – ethnic, social, religious, cultural, age, gender and sexual orientation – has been constituted as a powerful corporate value to improve the organizational climate, enhance talents and leverage the results of the business.

The numbers demonstrate this potential. A report by McKinsey consultancy found that companies that bet on gender diversity are 15% more likely to be profitable than their competitors. The percentage rises to 35% when ethnic and cultural diversity is included.

Despite the favorable prospects, promoting diversity in companies is far from easy. Although 94% of the 500 largest companies in the country already have a diversity program, the ongoing initiatives, no matter how relevant they may be, have not proven to be effective in raising awareness or engaging employees. The fact that companies are sympathetic to the cause is not enough to transform reality.

Thus, the MDI arises with the purpose of raising the awareness of organizations, so that their employees focus their efforts and energies on building a better future. “Following the model of a startup, MDI came to cure three great pains in the market: to stop training professionals already sensitized and to dialogue with more people, to make the awareness and actions discussed in the program spread and influence attitudes in all ends of the business and, finally, disseminate the commitment of the organization internally and externally, to customers and the entire value chain that surrounds it, explains Ferreira.

How it works

To spend the minimum amount of resources in creating the program, MDI was created as a collaborative platform, which can be accessed simultaneously by several companies. The investment will be divided among all participants.

With a duration of 15 hours, it is divided into three monthly modules, which include face-to-face activities. Students can also access the content by live-streaming, and there will be classes specially adapted for those who do not hear, speak or see. All modules will be guided by an application with scoring and award dynamics, which will also be a complete online information platform, which will give access to the program content, practical exercises and the sharing of learning.

An ambitious MDI goal is multiplication. For each trained employee, a student or university professor will also be trained. “” We use the expertise that Pearson has in methodology to structure the course on active and collaborative learning bases. We also developed an evaluation system to measure the impact and effectiveness of MDI “, explains Maria Filomena Brandão, Pearson’s pedagogical manager.

With this, Ferreira hopes, it will be possible to advance in the promotion of diversity, approaching it in a more assertive way from university banks. “The objective is to motivate students so that they are not afraid to bring their differences to generate good conflicts that surround the information company, allowing them to eliminate blind spots in the strategy and improve their decision making”, he concludes. For more information and a complete program, visit mdi@uma.ag.

