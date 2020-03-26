The year 2020 has begun for Huawei with the presentation of the new Huawei P40 Pro, the best terminal of the new generation of the high-end of the company that, once again, comes without Google services pre-installed, but that puts all the meat on the grill in terms of hardware, and turns it into a terminal that aspires to be at the top, and with many arguments.

Well, I have been able to use the Huawei P40 Pro for a while, and today I am going to tell you what my first impressions have been with the terminal of the Chinese company, and I already tell you that it is a terminal that I have been amazed by both its design and its operation, And that, waiting to test it for a longer time, it seems that it is going to get fully into the top 3 Android phones of the moment.

Huawei P40 Pro, specification table

Huawei P40 Pro

specs

Dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

Weight 203 grams

Display 6.58-inch OLED panel QHD + (2640 × 1200) 90 Hz



Pixel Density 440 pixels per inch

Kirin 990 5G OctaCore CPU Processor, 2x Cortex-A76 2.86 Ghz, 2x Cortex-A76 2.36 Ghz, 4x Cortex A55 1.95 Ghz

RAM8 GB

Operating system Android 10 AOSP under EMUI 10.1

Storage 128 or 256 GB

CamerasRear:50-megapixel UltraVision main sensor with RYYB, 4-in-1 pixel grouping, f / 1.9, OIS, 40-megapixel video and ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 1.8, 12-megapixel SuperSensing telephoto, f / 3.4, TOF sensorFrontal: 32 megapixel dual camera, f / 2.2, depth sensor, IR sensor, TOF sensor, autofocus

4,200 mAh battery with fast charge

Others

Design and display

As we told you recently, 2020 is going to be the year of the holes in the screen, which is the method of locating the front camera that many manufacturers, such as Samsung or Xiaomi, are introducing in their flagships. Y Huawei has not been left behind with this P40 Pro, which is the first of its high range to incorporate these design lines.

Starting with its front, we find a 6.58-inch screen at QHD + resolution and which also has a 90Hz refresh rate that gives us good results both when moving through the interface and when viewing any type of multimedia content. I do not discover the Moon if I tell you that the change from 60 Hz shows, but it is so, and a lot.

This front has curves, and it has them both on the top and bottom edges and on the sides, but be careful, do not panic, since they’re not extremely curved like a waterfall display, It is a somewhat more subtle curve that does not disturb or hide information, and that leaves good space for the volume buttons and the power button, while the lower and upper curvature do not pose any discomfort either.

If we turn the device around, we find the camera module, which has four sensors, of which three of them are aligned in a column, while the other forms a line of two with the central sensor. It is a somewhat strange disposition but, personally, I liked it a lot and I think it really suits the device.

Beyond the camera, the back of the device is completely smooth, so we did not find any other element except for the Huawei logo located at the bottom of the device. And this is so because the reader of fingerprints we find it under the screen, Although it is true that we can also unlock the terminal using its biometric sensor located on the front.

Software and performance

At this point EMUI is no longer a mystery to us, we know perfectly the layer of personalization of the company, which, as you know, introduces in all its terminals, without exception, and this, for a few months, no longer has the presence of any kind by Google, so we do not have access to Google Play, and the applications you install will have to be downloaded from the App Gallery – the Huawei store – or from other sources, such as the application’s website or other third-party stores. And this is the main drawback of the device.

Regarding EMUI as such, it seems to me a layer of personalization that has matured a lot and that ironically, it is getting closer to the design lines that Google establishes for Android, although always maintaining its usual differential touch that characterizes it. The operation, on the other hand, we have no complaint, since the layer moves very well in this device, it is a high-end and it shows.

In terms of performance, we find a very fast mobile, which also thanks to the 90 Hz screen, it gives us a feeling of fluidity that makes using the device a pleasure and that you want to take it out of your pocket for anything, whether it be consulting data on the internet, playing music or taking a photo.

Beyond this drawback of not having Google services, the system moves very well, and EMUI has a huge number of add-ons that help improve the experience with the device, as well as that we can perform actions for which we normally need third-party applications, such as:

Digital balance to limit smartphone use throughout the day

Safe for images, videos and other files

Application duplicator

App wizard to choose how the system reacts when entering different applications

Always On Display

Huawei Assistant on the left side of the launcher

One-handed mode

Hi Voice Assistant

As you see, Huawei puts in our hands a large number of tools that we can take advantage of a lot and thus save ourselves from downloading third-party applications. It is even striking to see the number of pre-installed applications that EMUI lets us delete.

Photography

At the photographic level, the Huawei P40 Pro doubles the bet that the company made with the Mate 30 Pro, and integrates a quadruple rear camera with a 50-megapixel UltraVision main sensor that uses the grouping of pixels 4 in 1 to optimize the image and that we appreciate better detail. On the other hand, we have a wide-angle sensor that sed looks pretty good, a 12-megapixel SuperSensing telephoto lens that allows us to do an x5 magnification while maintaining a good level of detail, as well as a ToF sensor to improve portraits.

Due to the quarantine I have not been able to bring the camera to its full potential, but the truth is that the tests I have carried out with the device show good results, with a very satisfactory definition, even in low light conditions. In my opinion, one of the best cameras on the market right now.

Sometimes, it must be said, the performance of the camera is not as good, such as when the sky is very burned and we take a photo against the light, or in some night shots where there is less detail than we would like. Although the truth is that with the night mode of the terminal, it is a problem that is more than solved.

At the moment, we have found it to be a very competent camera, both the front and the rear, which also brings a large number of modes, but where we are missing some control in the settings, since –even though it has been previously updated to its presentation– it does not allow us to choose the resolution with which we shoot by default, and we can only change this in professional mode.

Preliminary conclusions

Huawei is at its best shape historically, and that’s a fact, since its flagships are a perfect mix between hardware, software and design, and they are the highest high-end terminals that the company has launched. However, the absence of Google weighs, and it is something that the ordinary user notices, unfortunately for the Chinese company that, ironically, is suffering more at its best.

This time living without Google services has been easier than when I analyzed the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, since we have more applications in the Huawei store and We have seen that the company makes more resources available to users to correct this absence. Although, despite this, we still have more work when we unpack the mobile than if we buy another Android terminal.

For lack of further analysis, this Huawei P40 Pro is giving me a very good experience, and it seems to me that it is the culmination of years of work and learning from the company, which has found a design language that it really suits your devices and it has improved a lot in its section of the software, until reaching a point where it is close to Google in some aspects of the interface.

