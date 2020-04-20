Thanks to the fact that Apple has advanced its shipments, you can already read what we had originally scheduled for May: our first impressions of the new Magic Keyboard of the iPad Pro. The accessory, called to push iPads towards being the computers of the general user, adds what many considered in the past to be impossible: a trackpad on the Apple tablet.

In this specific case we have achieved the model for the 11-inch iPad Pro, which has the special challenge of fitting a full keyboard in the small space that the diagonal of this tablet gives. Our full analysis will take longer to arrive, but let’s see for now what are our feelings after a few hours working with him. Yes: This article is completely redacted, layout and published from an iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

The push that the iPad needed to be seen as a computer

The truth is that I had been waiting for this moment for a while. My intention was to be able to replace both my 2015 iPad Pro and my 2014 MacBook Pro with a single device that can meet all my needs, both leisure and personal computing and professionals to write articles. I settled (a little reluctantly) with the Smart Keyboard, but the new Magic Keyboard keyboard along with the addition of the trackpad convinced me instantly.

The first thing you notice when you start using this Magic Keyboard is the weight. Even in the case of the keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro, we are talking about a ‘keyboard-trackpad case’ that weighs 600 grams. It must be said that it is not enough, and that added to the weight of the tablet itself we end up with an eleven-inch device that weighs more than 1 Kg according to the first measurements that circulate through the networks. The thickness also increases as you can see in the following images, but it is perfectly understood: we added a backlit keyboard and a trackpad to the iPad Pro.

Plus, portability pays off. An eleven-inch device that already includes a keyboard and trackpad means being able to carry it in smaller and more comfortable backpacks and bags. Also, there is something I consider more important: the ease with which you can remove the iPad from the Magic Keyboard. While with other third-party cases the process involves pulling tires and applying force, with the Magic Keyboard you only have to take the iPad and take it in your hand. And that’s key, because it means you can leave the Magic Keyboard behind when you need to take your iPad to places you don’t need it.

That’s made possible by the shared magnet system on the iPad and Magic Keyboard, which make both objects snap together effortlessly and firmly. The iPad doesn’t “dance” even if I shake it lightly, and even typing with the above on my legs is comfortable. Further, tilt angles offered are just right. Maybe the one with the most inclination, those with bigger hands, the tablet will hinder you when writing the numbers, since the space to place your fingers is somewhat limited, but at least in my case it has been a matter of getting used to.

There is no doubt: the keyboard of the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro is totally a Magic Keyboard.

Regarding the keyboard in general, the feeling is very very similar to that of a conventional Magic Keyboard. The traveling is correct, and the arrangement of the keys means that there are no problems with their dimensions. Some of them are thinner (the accents and some symbols), but it is not serious: with time you end up getting used to it. Being black in color, it is also greatly appreciated that it is backlit.

Something that has surprised me very well is how ready is iPadOS for this Magic Keyboard. Unconsciously, out of habit, I have used some keyboard shortcuts that I normally use on my iMac (CMD +, to open the settings of an application, CMD + H to hide an application, which returns me to the main iPad screen) and they have worked like nothing. On the other hand, there are some keys that I miss: the ESC key and the FN key, for example. Getting used to his absence may be the most difficult for me.

And the trackpad? Well, it is smaller than that of the MacBook (you cannot expect something bigger with the little space that is available), but it is perfectly valid to work with iPadOS. The new system cursor is perfect, and the touch of the trackpad itself is what you expect from Apple: soft but firm. This time we don’t have a taptic trackpad: the click is mechanical but can be done effortlessly from anywhere on the surface.

Another thing I also appreciate about the Magic Keyboard is that it adds another USB-C charging port, leaving the iPad to connect other devices such as external storage units. This port, by the way, only seems to accept the 18W fast charge that is already included with the iPad. Most likely it will not work with 5W adapters.

At the moment, and with only a few hours of testing, this Magic Keyboard gets what you were looking for: That instantly happens to look at my iPad like another computer. The quality of the keyboard is excellent, the trackpad is enough that we even leave the mice at home and simplify luggage … It is not just another case, it is the union of a comfortable case, a Magic Keyboard and a decent trackpad. We will soon offer you the full analysis.