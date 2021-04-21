First images of ‘Warren File: Forced by the demon’

Through IGN we get the first official images of ‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘, the third installment in the franchise starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Michael Chaves (‘The Nun’) replaces James Wan as director of this film written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, also a screenwriter of ‘The Warren File: The Enfield Case’, ‘Aquaman’ or up to twelve episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’ . Wan nonetheless remains on board as a producer alongside fellow franchise regular Peter Safran.

According to its official synopsis, this third installment, released on June 4, reveals a chilling tale of horror, murder and evil that even shocked the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases in their archives, which begins with a fight for the soul of a child (Julian Hilliard) and goes beyond anything they have ever seen before.

A case that also marked the first time in the history of the United States that a murder suspect claimed demonic possession as a defense.

Without further ado, here are his first six images as a preamble to a trailer that should not take long to see the light of day (click on these images to enlarge).