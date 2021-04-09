First images of Úrsula Corberó!

The paper house is preparing for its last season on NetflixNetflix and the first image of Úrsula Corberó was released.

The paper house is very close to its end. The new season of the series will also be the last, and therefore, fans are very eager to see how this story that has been shocking for a long time will end. While we wait for Netflix to announce a release date and the team to continue recording it, Úrsula Corberó shared the first image of Tokyo in this final stage.

“My mother is that you are going to freak out with the fifth,” says the actress who plays Tokio in the text that accompanies the photo. In the image, Úrsula Corberó is seen full of weapons, which means that this last part of La casa de papel will be more complicated than ever. The truth is that it makes a lot of sense that Álex Pina’s fiction ends in style.

A dazzling final season

As announced by Netflix in mid-2020, when the filming of this new installment began, Part 5 of La casa de papel will be the end of a fiction that was born on Antena 3 in 2017 and later went to Netflix where it managed to become into a worldwide phenomenon. We still do not officially know the premiere date of this last season, but rumors say it will be in August.

What is confirmed for this last season are the signings of Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado, who join a cast in which they return, in addition to those already mentioned, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Enrique Arce , Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri and José Manuel Poga, among others. It will certainly be a stunning final season.