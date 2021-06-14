First images of the Wong Kar-Wai series

Wong Kar-Wai: His best films and most iconic shots Wong Kar-Wai for beginners

Almost ten years after ‘The Grandmaster’, Wong Kar-Wai is back behind the scenes, this time to direct a television series. Is about ‘Blossoms’, fiction set in Shanghai, where the filmmaker was born, and which adapts the novel by Jin Yucheng.

Although there is still no confirmed release date, the fiction will have 24 one-hour chapters, and a first trailer has already been released that can be seen through this link. Although there is only a first version in Mandarin and without subtitles, we can get an idea of ​​the aesthetics that the series will have, very much in line with the unmistakable style of the filmmaker, responsible for titles such as’ Desiring to love ‘,’ 2046 ‘,’ Chungking Express ‘or’ Happy Together ‘.

The book portrays daily life in Shanghai from the Cultural Revolution to the modern era through the story of two men: one from a military family and the other from a capitalist clan. The only confirmed names in the cast are Ge Hu, who plays Mr. Bao and we see him drinking on a rooftop at dusk and remembering the loss of his first love, Betty, played by Ma Yili. Kris Wu also participates, although with a role that has not yet been revealed.

