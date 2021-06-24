First images of the third season

Netflix TV series Share

After its first two seasons that were a great success, Sex Education returns soon with its Season 3 and showed its first official images.

Within the Netflix catalog, Sex Education became one of the most acclaimed teen series by the public. This is due to its plot that addresses important issues and that are mostly seen as “taboo”; Furthermore, another key to its success is its cast which surprises with their performances. Unsurprisingly, the streaming service quickly renewed the series for a third season. There is no doubt that fans are eager to see what will happen in the new installment, and to add to the anxiety, Netflix released the first official images.

In this new season of Sex Education we will meet an Otis (Asa Butterfield) who begins to have casual sex, meanwhile Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) officiate their relationship and Jean (Gillian Anderson) is expecting a baby . Meanwhile, the series will introduce us to a new principal named Hope (played by Jemima Kirke), who will try to get the school back to the excellence it once had. For that, he will take several strict measures and force the students to wear a stylish uniform. Like the first installments, the third season will have eight episodes.

A new season on the way

Finally, it was confirmed that the third season of Sex Education will arrive on September 17 this year. And according to statements by Asa Butterfield, fiction will suffer a jump in time. ” There is a little jump in time from where we left the second installment. Otis goes back to class but has his mind on other things. He has matured a bit and has become more daring. It has been fun portraying her newfound charisma. But don’t worry, it will continue to be just as weird, ” he explained.

In turn, Sex Education will have new members in its cast. In addition to Jemima Kirke as the new director of the institution, we will also see Dua Seleh in the role of Cal, Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff.



Share